A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

‘It’s an embarrassment': Trump officials grilled over leaked war plans

“This sloppiness, this incompetence, this disrespect for our intelligence agencies is entirely unacceptable.”

Hegseth should go to jail for war plan leaks, according to Hegseth

"If it was anyone other than Hillary Clinton, they would be in jail right now.” —Pete Hegseth, 2016

Veterans Affairs chief looks to slash agency—even if veterans suffer

It’s not uncommon for the Trump administration to brag about cutting vital programs.

'Mistakes happen': GOP lawmakers shrug off shocking leak of war plans

Whoopsie daisy!

Cartoon: Things not to be caught dead in

Who knew it was that hard to not be a white supremacist.

Fox News says leaking top secret war plans is good, actually

We certainly should have had this on our bingo card.

DOGE toppled US Institute for Peace. Here's why that means war

There’s no “reckoning” with DOGE to be had here.

‘Blatant hypocrisy’: Jon Stewart blasts Trump’s assault on free speech

“These guys don't give a fuck about free speech.”

Click here to see more cartoons.