Even Trump sycophant and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren is unimpressed by the Trump administration’s handling of the disastrous leak of confidential war plans to bomb Yemen.

Lahren, a right-wing media personality who rose to infamy spouting anti-immigrant and anti-feminist quips during Donald Trump’s first term, doesn’t sound particularly confident in the administration’s excuses for the national security breach.

“Regarding this whole signal debacle, the administration really just needs to come out and explicitly say they F’d up. The word gymnastics is making it worse,” she wrote on X.

The plans were accidentally shared with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, via group chat on the unsanctioned, third-party service Signal. This has triggered outrageous denials and excuses from the Trump administration, with lawmakers and right-wing media personalities rushing to their defense.

In an effort to run cover for the incompetent and dangerously unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Trump administration claimed that the group chat was not a war-planning thread, and GOP lawmakers have repeatedly attacked Goldberg’s integrity as a journalist.

On Tuesday, Goldberg told The Bulwark that he’s still considering releasing the full transcript of the texts.

“My colleagues and I, and the people who are giving us advice on this, have some interesting conversations to have about this. But just because they're irresponsible with material, doesn't mean that I'm going to be irresponsible,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, struggling to defend the White House’s assertions that there was nothing confidential in the unsecure text chat.

x Gabbard claims "there was no classified materials that was shared in that Signal chat." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-25T14:54:54.167Z

Meanwhile, the world’s most embarrassing nepo-baby, Donald Trump Jr., has another theory: It’s just a left-wing conspiracy!

“Why doesn't Jeffrey Goldberg disclose to readers in his stories that he is a registered Democrat? His wife also worked for Hillary Clinton and has donated nearly $25k to democrats,” he wrote on X.

“Maybe in the coming days, I'll be able to let you know that,” Goldberg said at the end of his interview with The Bulwark. “If I have a plan to have this material vetted publicly.”