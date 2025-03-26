On Tuesday night, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow took on the Trump administration’s disastrous leak of secret war plans in an unsecured group chat that accidentally included a reporter. The scandal, which involves many top Trump administration officials, revealed highly sensitive information of an imminent attack in a foreign nation.

“I mean, we probably should have seen it coming with Trump in his first term, taking all the classified documents from his first term and stashing them in his bathroom at Mar-a-Lago,” Maddow remarked, referring to the trove of classified documents Trump refused to return after he left the White House in 2021, leading to multiple indictments, in a case that was ultimately derailed by a handpicked federal judge, the Supreme Court, and his new Department of Justice.

Maddow chronicled Trump’s history of reckless disclosures and questionable national security actions, including how the current Trump administration is allowing Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency to access essentially every American’s private data.

“I mean, this stuff is criminal,” Maddow explained. It's not keeping nuclear secrets in the ‘Mar-a-Lago bathroom’ level of crime, but it's a crime.”

The Trump administration is now scrambling to spin its dangerous incompetence, hoping to obscure the magnitude of its national security failure. But as more information comes out, the details of the Trump administration gets worse and worse.