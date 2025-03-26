Amid a wave of federal program cuts affecting millions of Americans, President Donald Trump announced that his administration is considering compensating the MAGA loyalists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In an interview with the conservative outlet Newsmax, host Greg Kelly asked Trump whether there was any discussion of a so-called “compensation fund” for the rioters—many of whom were rearrested for other crimes after getting pardons—because they lost “income” and “opportunity” during their incarceration. In response, Trump confirmed, “there’s a lot of talk about that.”

“People in government really liked that group of people,” he continued. “They were patriots as far as I was concerned. I talk about them a lot. They were treated very unfairly.”

While Trump notably did not provide further details, he appeared to be floating what some might call reparations for the Jan. 6 felons—an initiative that, if pursued, would likely be funded by taxpayers.

During the interview, Trump also pledged to “look into” whether the federal government should reach a settlement with the family of Ashli Babbit, the “big MAGA fan” who was fatally shot by a police officer during the riot. Last January, Babbitt’s family filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. government.

“Babbitt was a really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan, and she was innocently standing there—they even say, trying to sort of hold back the crowd,” Trump said. “And a man did something unthinkable to her when he shot her, and I think it’s a disgrace. ”

Even if Trump is right in saying that the diehard MAGA loyalists in his administration sympathize with the rioters, the public sure doesn’t. In December, a Civiqs poll for Daily Kos found that a bare majority of registered voters (51%) opposed Trump’s plan to pardon those who took part in the insurrection.

That, however, didn’t stop Trump from issuing a sweeping grant of clemency to the more than 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the Capitol attack when he was reelected to the White House in January. He also commuted the sentences of 14 imprisoned insurrectionists, allowing them to roam the streets freely.

Though many of the people let off the hook by the president were among some of the worst people on the planet, the president has routinely referred to them as “hostages” and baselessly claimed that they were victims of an unjust criminal justice system.

But let’s be clear: The individuals Trump pardoned were neither “patriots” nor were they victims. One such individual, Andrew Taake, who originally received a six-year sentence for his actions on Jan. 6, was later arrested again on an outstanding child sex crimes charge. Another convicted rioter, Edward Kelley, was separately charged with making a “kill list” and conspiring to murder the law enforcement agents who investigated him.

What’s worse, their attack on the Capitol caused at least $1.5 million worth of damage, according to the Washington Post.

It’s particularly egregious that Trump would even consider using federal funds to compensate those indicted for the attack, especially as his administration slashes essential programs that millions of Americans rely on. For instance, Trump gutted the Department of Education, and with help from his billionaire ally Elon Musk, he’s overseen the firing of thousands of federal workers or pressured them into accepting buyouts which has broken everything from the IRS to Social Security.

If Americans weren’t onboard with Trump’s plan to pardon these criminals, they’re even less likely to support footing the bill for their so-called “compensation.”