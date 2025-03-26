A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump launches new ‘lawless’ attack on voting rights

His assault on democracy continues.

Team Trump runs to friendly media to spin damaging war plan leak scandal

It’s not a scandal, it’s a conspiracy!

Democrats turn solidly red state Senate seat blue—for first time ever

Finally, some good news.

Leaked war plan scandal just keeps getting worse for Trump team

Denial is not just a river in Egypt … or a viable excuse for this screwup.

Cartoon: The great acceleration

Let’s hope things don’t go this fast.

Vance is fleeing the country after texts show he thinks Trump is a moron

The timing sure is convenient.

'Probably should have seen it coming': Maddow rips war plan leak

It’s just an escalation from storing classified documents in the Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

Republicans created a labor shortage—and they want children to fix it

#MakeChildLaborGreatAgain

Click here to see more cartoons.