Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said all kinds of questionable things about the record high egg prices during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday.

“President Trump, in the last few years as he was making his case to be reelected for the third time for the 47th presidency, talked about really lots of different issues, but his top two were border security and the cost of groceries and food inflation,” Rollins said to host Stuart Varney.

Rollins then credited decreases in wholesale egg costs since February to Donald Trump’s “big, bold plan” without giving any details and ignoring the fact that the drop is largely due to a slowdown in bird flu outbreaks, which has severely impacted poultry production. The avian flu has been one of the main drivers of egg prices, and coupled with decreased consumer demand because of cost, prices have dipped in recent weeks, though they remain at historic levels.

She says all of this just one day after the United States Department of Agriculture predicted that egg prices would climb nearly 58% this year. Just sayin’.

It is important to note that this is the second time in less than two weeks Rollins and the Trump administration have crowed about falling prices, while consumers and farmers continue to struggle. Rollins told Fox News much of the same thing last week. The difference last week was that the USDA was predicting that egg prices would only be rising 41.1% this year.

So far, Trump’s pleas to countries like Denmark for eggs, after threatening them for months in all manner of bizarre ways, haven’t delivered the magic bullet in grocery reduction he promised. And the real impact of his tariffs hasn’t really even begun.