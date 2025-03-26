Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, has taken off her aluminum foil hat to tackle more pressing issues, like destroying public media and accosting journalists.

The chair of the Delivering on Government Efficiency Committee held a hearing Wednesday to attack the public broadcasting organizations, NPR and PBS.

During her opening remarks of the hearing, titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable,” Greene accused PBS of using “taxpayer funds to push some of the most radical left positions like featuring a drag queen.”

She then went on a tirade against drag performer Lil Miss Hot Mess, calling her a “monster” and a “child predator” for allegedly appearing on a PBS children’s show.

PBS confirmed that Lil Miss Hot Mess never appeared on a children’s program, but that she was on a separate YouTube series that was not directly distributed to children.

Greene also argued that NPR and PBS should no longer receive government funding, claiming that the “communist” outlets are to blame for the United States’ massive debt.

Along with her GOP colleagues, Greene also berated the outlets for their supposed lack of coverage on topics like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and right-wing conspiracies about the origin of the coronavirus.

She then concluded by calling for public media to be dismantled.

“After listening to what we’ve heard today, we will be calling for the complete and total defund and dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,” she said in her closing statement.

Greene even continued her inflammatory remarks against the media and journalists after the hearing.

When a British Sky News reporter asked Greene about the ongoing war plans leak fiasco, the MAGA diehard did what she does best: say something extremely inappropriate while cameras are rolling.

"Okay, we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country?” Greene said.

She then went off on a tangent about immigrants, telling the reporter that the United Kingdom has a “major migrant problem,” and that she should “care about [her] own borders.”

“I don't care about your fake news,” Greene said.

NPR and PBS will survive at least until 2027, since funding has already been approved. After that, all we can do is hope.