Vice President JD Vance took a break from praying for a deadly drone to hit its target to serve Marines lunch at a base in Quantico, Virginia, on Wednesday. It was the least he could do after endangering military servicemembers by participating in a catastrophically compromised text thread and discussing war plans with the highest-ranking members of Donald Trump’s national security team on an unsecure phone app.

Oh, and he also got to shoot a big boy gun!

It was a curious sideshow for Trump’s unpopular sidekick as the leaked group text fiasco continues to get worse with every detail that’s revealed. Vance is also gearing up to join his wife Usha on a trip to Greenland on Friday after officials there made it clear that no one invited them.

The right-wing’s obsession with archaic and transparently fragile masculinity is nothing new. Whether it is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth musing about how “you can’t shoot values” or having an aging professional wrestler do a strip tease at the Republican National Convention, parading their shaky masculinity is always more important to Republican men than showing real strength of character.

Maybe Vance thinks that hiding his historically unlikeable face behind a giant gun will boost his image now that he is playing third banana to Trump and his co-President Elon Musk. But it’s certain that his tough guy posturing and trip to Greenland offer a welcome escape as he reels from the exposure of his true thoughts on Trump’s clumsy foreign policy ideas.

This trip won’t ingratiate the Trump administration with Greenlanders who are already furious over Donald Trump’s sudden and stubborn insistence that Greenland join the United States as a territory. Second lady Vance, who was initially set to make the trip by herself, has already had to cancel a planned stop at Greenlandian business Tupilak Travel.

“We do not want her visit, as we cannot accept the underlying agenda and will not be part of the press show that, quite, of course, comes with it,” the travel agency posted on Facebook.

Unfortunately for the Vances, a video of JD being patted on the back while he fires a machine gun is unlikely to curry favor with Greenland’s understandably wary citizens.