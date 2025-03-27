The Department of Health and Human Services has hired anti-vaccine activist David Geier to analyze government data in search of thoroughly debunked links between immunizations and childhood autism.

Geier, who holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, has spent decades pushing discredited theories linking vaccines to autism. Geier and his father have long been known for peddling bad science, with the scientific journal Nature even naming them among the world’s top science deniers in 2010.

More than a decade ago, Geier was charged with practicing medicine without a license, while his father’s medical license was suspended for treating autistic children with the reckless “Lupron protocol,” which involves a drug used to treat prostate cancer and in chemical castration of sex offenders.

Geier’s new role within HHS signals another win for the anti-vaccine movement—and a loss for public health.

“This is a worst-case scenario for public health. It’s a slap in the face to the decades of actual credible research we have,” Jessica Steier, a public health researcher who leads the Science Literacy Lab, told the Washington Post.

Despite having his access to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revoked in 2004, Geier will now be given multiple sets of CDC data on vaccine safety.

During HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Senate confirmation hearings, Democratic lawmakers highlighted his inadequacy to lead the country’s public health agencies.

Now, his mismanagement of the ongoing measles outbreak, unconscionable reductions to the federal health services workforce, and hiring of Geier prove that he is a danger to public health.

