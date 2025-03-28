Alina Habba, the newly appointed interim U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey, gave a rambling, Trumpian-level interview on Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s podcast Thursday.

Habba gave lip service to her new job, promising to “get crime off the streets.” It seems that after years of working for a convicted criminal, Habba is ready to go after his political enemies crime.

Asked about her history of failing upward through the MAGA corruption ladder, Habba bragged about her pathetic attempt to sue former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Justice Department and FBI officials on Donald Trump’s behalf.

“We sued for the Russia hoax that we now know has been, the Russia, Russia, Russia,” she said before implying that federal Judge John Middlebrooks, who called her lawsuit “completely frivolous,” and ordered Habba and Trump to pay out nearly $1 million in legal fees to Clinton and others, was politically motivated.” [B]ecause the judge was shockingly a Clinton-appointed judge that came after us. And I’ve never met him. Never even met the judge.”

Habba complained about federal judges blocking the Trump administration’s destructive attacks on Congress’s constitutional powers, like freezing federal funding and using Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency to dismantle the government. It’s a pretty rich sentiment coming from the crew backing Musk, who is currently breaking election laws to buy a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.

“We shouldn't have judges that should recuse themselves, not recusing themselves,” Habba told Marlow. “You can't have political ties and be a judge deciding a case, and you cannot be actively having family members in that situation.”

Trump’s most important legal backers, the radical right-wing Supreme Court, are filled with judges refusing to “recuse themselves,” even after it has been proven repeatedly that they have both intimate, and even more intimate ties, to billionaire interests and partisan activists.

“I don't think it was a coincidence that I got a Clinton-appointed judge on the Clinton Russia hoax case in Florida,” Habba told Marlow at one point, because rising up the Trump grift chain requires peddling paranoid conspiracy theories.

Habba finished by parroting the GOP’s wholesale threat against the judicial branch of the government. “You heard Speaker [Mike] Johnson say, ‘don't forget that we fund these federal courts.’ And if it comes to it, we will play ball with you, just like you're playing with us. There’s separation of powers for a reason. It's checks and balances. It's all those things, but this is an overstep.”

Rotten apples never fall far from their rotted tree.

