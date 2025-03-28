A right-wing podcast known for promoting racism and conspiracy theories, and which also reportedly received payoffs from a front for the Russian government, has been added to the White House reporting pool.

In an email to reporters on Friday morning, the Trump administration revealed that the conservative “Timcast” podcast had been assigned to the “new media” slot for reporting on the White House for the day. The White House pool is a group of reporters assigned to cover events on behalf of the rest of the media.

Timcast is owned and operated by conservative influencer Tim Pool.

Last year, CNN reported that Pool was one of six conservative influencers who received payments from Tenet Media to produce videos with right-wing content.

According to an indictment filed by the Department of Justice, Tenet was a front for the Russian government, which sought to use the influencers’ content as part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ongoing efforts to sow political discord within the United States. Pool has claimed he was unaware he was being paid by the Russian government.

Pool’s program regularly traffics in bigotry and conspiracy theories.

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes holds a rally at the capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 11, 2020.

Pool has claimed that “multiculturalism” was the motivation behind a 2023 mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that left eight dead. In reality, the shooter had multiple Nazi tattoos and wore a patch with initials meaning “Right Wing Death Squad” during the shooting. Pool has also argued that several mass shootings are “psyops” (psychological operations) orchestrated by intelligence services.

In a widely reported 2022 episode, Pool hosted rapper Kanye West (going by the name “Ye”) on a podcast episode, and West proceeded to engage in a series of hyperbolic, antisemitic comments. West stormed out of the studio after Pool hesitated to endorse the comments. The following day, Pool argued that the walk-off was “staged” and that the bigoted rapper was “smart.”

Pool has a guest roster on his program packed with racists, bigots, and fellow conspiracy theorists. Among his guests have been Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, white supremacist and hoaxer Jack Posobiec, and conspiracy theorist Darren Beattie, who is now a part of the Trump administration.

The host has made absurd arguments, such as falsely claiming the government is using the power grid to control people’s cooking.

In one particularly strange episode, following the 2023 Texas shooting, news broke that the shooter had posted clips of Pool’s program along with neo-Nazi and incel (involuntary celibate) material. In response, Pool said, “I think it’s funny and I really just don’t care.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt (no stranger to promoting falsehoods) has said the administration would welcome more right-wing content makers into the press room under Trump.

That now clearly means conspiratorial, bigoted programs like Timcast receiving a stronger boost than ever before.