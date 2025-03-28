A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Measles cases continue to spread as RKF Jr. slashes public health staff

What could possibly go wrong?

‘It looked like a kidnapping’: Students continue to go missing under Trump

It’s a terrifying time to be an outspoken international student in this country.

JD Vance is now in charge of making museums racist

What a great way to erase history.

World's richest man thinks you're a fraudster who deserves no benefits

Musk obviously doesn’t have an elderly mother waiting for a Social Security check to make ends meet.

Cartoon: Consumer confidence

To say it’s falling is an understatement.

RFK Jr. is mad that he can’t bully poor people by playing soda police

Perhaps he should stick to destroying his own department.

Military members rage over Trump team's handling of war plans

The leak put people in danger, and all they’re getting in return is excuses.

Trump's former defense lawyer now oddly says she loves fighting crime

Someone is definitely drinking the Trump Kool-Aid.

