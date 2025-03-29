One by one, men in the prison-like clothing worn by people in immigration custody sit in front of the video conference camera and point to bruises on their bodies.

Some point to their faces. Others gesture to arms, legs or torsos. Several of the bruises are quite dark.

In the video recording of their message, the eight men say that they are being held at the El Paso Service Processing Center in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and that the facility’s guards beat them on Feb. 25. They say that the guards discriminate against them because they are Venezuelan.

“In this institution, as is evident by showing my face and in the majority of our bodies, today was another day of mistreatment by the officials of this center, of which we are tired and ask for help and justice,” the first man to speak, Jesús Quintero, said in Spanish.

In the video, Quintero’s face appears swollen on one side, his upper cheek a deep shade of purple.