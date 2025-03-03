It was a weekend of pain for GOP lawmakers brave enough to hold town halls. Hundreds of angry constituents—some of them members of their own party—peppered them with questions about the chaos President Donald Trump and co-President Elon Musk have wrought since Inauguration Day.

The images of Republicans facing enraged voters who are demanding that the GOP stand up to Trump and Musk are getting to Trump, who lied in a Truth Social post that the town hall attendees are being paid.

“Paid ‘troublemakers’ are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings. It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it’s not going to work for them!” Trump wrote on Monday morning, ignoring at his own peril the real anger bubbling up across the country at Republicans’ threats to the economy and attacks on national security and Americans’ health.

In Texas' 3rd Congressional District, which Trump won with 56% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election, GOP Rep. Keith Self was loudly booed by his constituents on Saturday when he tried to justify the thousands of cuts to the federal workforce that Musk and Trump made through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The town hall ended with constituents chanting "vote him out."

Employees of the security firm LEAR Asset Management drag resident Teresa Borrenpohl out of a town hall meeting on Feb. 22, 2025, in Post Falls, Idaho.

In Kansas, which Trump won with over 57% of the vote in 2024, GOP Sen. Roger Marshall got up and walked away rather than answer a question from a constituent about how he will ensure veterans aren't caught up in Trump and Musk's firing rampage.

"I'm not a Democrat, but I'm worried about the veterans, man," one constituent said, referring to reports that thousands of veterans have been fired in the federal workforce purge that Trump and Musk are undertaking.

Marshall, however, flatly ignored the constituent’s questions, saying he had "two more events today" before standing up and walking away without acknowledging the voter’s legitimate concerns. As Marshall turned his back on his constituents and walked out, a woman was heard yelling, "We're going to vote you out."

And in Tennessee, Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger spewed conspiracy theories and lies as her constituents in her safely Republican district yelled at her about Trump's cuts to the government.

“There’s been a mandate to the president from the American people. Am I correct?” Harshbarger said, as voters yelled, “No!”

Harshbarger chastised her constituents, telling them they had to be "respectful" as she lied about the cuts Trump and Musk are making.

For example, Harshbarger claimed Musk is not getting paid by the federal government, even though his companies are taking in billions in federal funding. When voters pointed that out to her, she accused them of listening to “propaganda news.”

x Q: “How much did you take out of Elon’s money?” @RepHarshbarger: “Elon Musk doesn’t get paid.”🤔 HUGE GROANS as Diana claims Elon is DOGE-ing for free. (Ignoring his $38 BILLION in gov contracts) She then lashed out and accused the crowd of being paid by Dems 🤔 — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T01:22:41.269Z

Because of the outcry at these town halls, Republican leadership has suggested members not to hold the events at all to avoid negative publicity.

In some districts where Republicans refused to meet with their voters, constituents held their own events to protest their actions.

In Westchester, New York, constituents of GOP Rep. Mike Lawler gathered for a protest over his vote for the GOP budget blueprint, which if implemented is expected to lead to hundreds of billions of cuts to Medicaid.

A crowd protests on March 1 near a Vermont ski resort in Waitsfield, Vermont, where Vice President JD Vance was planning to vacation.

In Minnesota, hundreds of protesters gathered at Rep. Pete Stauber’s district office in Duluth.

“We don’t have any representation, basically he’s catering to President Trump and his policy of trying to undermine the democracy in the country,” U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Marty Ferguson told Northern News Now, saying that Stauber is refusing to hold town halls.

Democratic lawmakers are encouraging voters to attend town halls if their Republican representatives are having them, saying that if Republicans are scared of being voted out, their behavior may change.

"Right now Republicans think their seats are at greater risk from Trump/Musk retaliation than from their constituents’ votes. Time for the people to rise up and make your voices heard," Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman of New York said. "My GOP colleagues will only stand up to Trump if they believe their seat depends on it."

