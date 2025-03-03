A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Kash Patel has a helluva first week as FBI director
Trump is not the only one wreaking havoc.
Only Trump’s minions pretend Zelenskyy ambush was a success
Most would agree it was a low point for American diplomacy.
Town halls are getting even uglier for Republican lawmakers
Voters are not happy and lawmakers’ lack of answers aren’t helping.
Cartoon: Disappearing deep state
It’s hard to miss something that was never there.
You might have to postpone buying a new car thanks to Trump's tariffs
It’s definitely going to cost you.
Fired DOGE victims get to stare down Trump during big speech to Congress
It’s gonna get uncomfortable.
Notorious anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. is suddenly cool with vaccines
Nothing like an outbreak to make a vaccine skeptic change his tune.
Click here to see more cartoons.
Campaign Action