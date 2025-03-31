Democrats are in an unenviable and precarious position.

They lost control of the White House and Senate last year. They—and the country—are now facing an all-out offensive against democratic norms led by a lawless president and his congressional allies. And to complicate matters, Democratic Party leadership is still dealing with the fallout from their failure to take advantage of a Republican-backed spending bill. Perhaps worst of all, some Democrats are offering little pushback (and even some help) as the GOP advances its destructive agenda.

If Democrats cannot regroup and launch a strategic counteroffensive, they risk ceding even more ground to an administration that has shown little respect for the rule of law. The party must redefine its strategy, energize its base, and present a compelling vision for the future—before the damage becomes irreversible.

The silver lining is that 2025 should offer an opportunity for them to do just that.

Polls indicate that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is falling, and Elon Musk’s plans to inflict lasting damage on the federal government are exceedingly unpopular with voters.

And Trump’s inept Cabinet members are making careless, high-profile mistakes, like discussing battle strategies via an unsecured chat that mistakenly included a well-known reporter. These major errors provide Democrats with a critical chance to highlight the administration’s incompetence and reclaim political ground.

Already, Democrats are demonstrating some strength. On Tuesday, the party flipped a Pennsylvania state Senate seat in a solidly red area. How red? That district has never before elected a Democrat.

In other words, this district was not expected to be competitive—just like both of the congressional special elections in Florida taking place this Tuesday. Yet Republicans are feeling anxious.

x Datawrapper Content

Winning Florida’s 1st District is almost certainly out of reach for Democrats. Trump carried it by 37 percentage points in November, according to NBC News. But Florida’s 6th District is slightly less red, having gone to Trump by 30 points, and Democrat Josh Weil has raised roughly $10 million in the race. The situation is serious enough that Musk, the Republican’s favorite sugar daddy, is stepping in to boost the GOP candidates in both districts.

The fact Musk is having to spend anything in these contests indicates that the GOP’s grip on power may be slipping loose even in conservative areas. Though Democrats are unlikely to win either Florida race, and special elections are not always indicative of how a party will perform in a midterm election, they can send a strong message to Republicans that the chaos Trump and Musk are unleashing on the federal government is hurting the party’s standing with voters.

And it’s not only in Florida that Democrats could put on a showing. On the same day, a high-stakes and high-cost Supreme Court election will occur in Wisconsin—one that will determine whether liberals maintain their current 4-3 majority on the bench.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Susan Crawford, a liberal, and Brad Schimel, a conservative, participate in a debate on March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee.

Later in 2025, focus will shift to the gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Last year, in New Jersey, Trump ran only 6 points behind Democrat Kamala Harris—the closest a Republican presidential candidate has come to winning the state since 1992. And in Virginia, Democrats look to flip the mansion that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won in 2021 by a slim 2-point margin. (Youngkin is term-limited and cannot run again this year.)

These races will test whether Democrats can turn voter dissatisfaction with the Trump administration—and those associated with it—into electoral gains.

Beyond the ballot box, Democrats have another opportunity to show their strength. The party would do well to continue promoting its most popular figures—leaders who can deliver a message that resonates across the political spectrum. Voices like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, or Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have the potential to energize voters and keep the party’s vision at the forefront.

In 2025, a year between major election cycles, Democrats have a vital chance to refine their messaging, spotlight Republican divides, and unify. Despite the GOP’s control of Washington, deep divisions still exist within that party. While the Signal controversy dominates headlines, another challenge is surfacing: passing Trump’s budget reconciliation bill. That bill will hold a lot of his administration’s awful priorities, and passing it will be fraught, opening rifts in the Republican coalition that Democrats should exploit.

Critical elections are on the horizon, and the party must be prepared to seize them. Failing to do so would be—to quote Trump—a “bigly” missed opportunity.