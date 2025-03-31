Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana held two town halls over the weekend, despite her party’s policy of hiding from constituents who are angry about the actions of the Trump administration.

Spartz, who fashions herself as something of a maverick, spoke before a crowd that demanded the removal of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and other top Trump officials after leaking classified war plans on a Signal group chat.

"No, I will not demand their resignations," she said.

Spartz repeated GOP talking points regarding President Donald Trump’s illegal deportations and defended the overreach of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. She was met with chants of “do your job” from the crowd, clearly upset by her obstinance.

But the chants didn’t stop at the event, with a large crowd gathering outside in protest of Spartz’s compliance with Trump.

The crowd’s outrage during each of Spartz’s meetings mirrored every GOP-led town hall since Trump and Musk began dismantling popular federal programs like Social Security and Medicaid. Republican lawmakers—Spartz included—have been complicit, passing a budget with massive cuts to government programs to fund tax breaks for the rich.

Constituents’ anger toward GOP lawmakers has provided an opportunity for Democrats, of which some have already taken advantage.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has held town halls in red districts across the Midwest, while Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York attracted record-breaking crowds during a three-day tour of swing districts.

If town halls are any indicator, constituents seem to be largely fed up with the Republican Party, and Democrats are ready to call them home.