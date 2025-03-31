President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is “trying” to back out a minerals deal, and threatened that the leader would face “big problems” even as Zelenskyy has been trying to protect his country against Russian aggression.

Trump made his comments during a meeting with reporters onboard Air Force One, reported the Associated Press:

x x YouTube Video “I see he’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal. And if he does that, he’s got some problems. Big, big problems,” Trump said. “We made a deal on rare earth and now he’s saying, ‘well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal.’”

Trump has been trying to extract a minerals deal from Ukraine, which has been defending itself from a Russian invasion with weapons from the United States that were given under former President Joe Biden. Last week, Zelenskyy told reporters that the Trump administration had been “constantly changing” the terms of the deal and has sought guarantees that would help protect his country against the Russians.

Ukraine has suffered immensely under the Russian assault. According to Zelenskyy’s office, as of February more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in combat since February 2022. A report from the United Nations at the end of 2024 indicated that more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have died as a result.

But despite the death toll—which was the result of an unprovoked Russian invasion—Trump has consistently aligned himself with Putin on the issue. Trump received Putin’s backing during the 2016 election in the form of a campaign of electoral interference and has continued to express public sentiment in line with the Russian autocrat.

Vance, right, speaks with Zelenskyy, left, as Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.

This was seen by the entire world in a Feb. 28 meeting at the White House where Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy as the leader attempted to secure more assistance to fend off Russia. Trump then cut over a billion in military aid previously headed to Ukraine.

At the same time that Trump has transitioned the American position from supporting Ukraine under Biden to doing Putin’s bidding on his own watch, European leaders have steadfastly remained with Ukraine.

The stance is out of touch with the public. Support for Ukraine has increased since Trump took office in January and is now at a record high according to Gallup’s polling from March 16. Among those with an opinion on the topic, 46% said U.S. assistance to Ukraine was not enough. That was the most popular position, with 23% saying current aid was at the right level and only 30% of whom said they backed cuts.

Ukraine continues to fight for its survival and Trump only has negative things to say.

