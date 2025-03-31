President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg has once again taken to social media to criticize the Trump administration—this time taking aim at Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

“If DOGE has found all this FRAUD and MONEY — then WHY: 1) no one charged with fraud? 2) govt spending has increased? 3) no distribution of savings? MAYBE — it’s a propaganda / data initiative that has nothing to do [with] the stated mission,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

All good questions, and one could certainly argue that DOGE’s lack of receipts has been a glaring red flag since the beginning of Musk’s government capture.

Journalist Judd Legum created a Musk Watch DOGE Tracker to catalogue the supposed “savings,” and surprise! Only $7.7 billion of DOGE’s claimed $115 billion in savings has been at least partially verified.

Similarly, despite numerous reports showing little evidence of fraud, Musk has asserted that anyone complaining about not receiving their Social Security benefits is likely a “fraudster.”

Schlossberg is also correct about government spending. The Congressional Budget Office’s February Monthly Budget Review showed an increase in government spending since Musk and DOGE illegally took over.

At the same time, DOGE has decimated important government agencies, harming the U.S. workforce and military families while promising to cut funding to research for childhood cancer and infectious diseases.

Considering the lack of evidence that DOGE has made any significant savings, combined with the abundance of evidence that Musk has compromised Americans’ private data and lucrative contract data—which he has been feeding into AI learning models—Schlossberg has a point.

Now if only lawmakers would start listening to it.

