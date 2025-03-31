A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Here's how Democrats can turn their fortunes around—finally

Let’s keep making Republicans feel anxious.

Trump finds a 'heartless and dangerous' new way to screw over veterans

Trump and his administration keep finding new ways to make things worse.

Musk buys votes in Wisconsin—and pushes wacky conspiracy

And this isn’t the first time, either.

Cartoon: Tesla terrorism

Sometimes your worst enemy isn’t human.

‘I’m not joking’: Trump gets serious about running for illegal third term

This country needs another Trump term like RFK Jr. needs another brain worm.

Another GOP town hall, another angry crowd

Rep. Victoria Spartz may think she’s a maverick, but nobody else does.

Trump to hack down historic tree in another dramatic White House change

Perhaps he’ll just turn the South Lawn into a golf course.

