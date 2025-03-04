President Donald Trump on Monday once again came to the aid of murderous Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, cutting off over $1 billion in military aid the United States was set to provide Ukraine to help the country beat back Russia's violent invasion.

Trump halted the aid even though the money had been appropriated by Congress—adding to the trend of him ignoring Congress' power of the purse.

Trump's move unequivocally benefits Putin, whose incursion into Ukraine threatens all of Europe.

Ukrainian servicemen collect damaged ammunition on the road at the front line near Chasiv Yar town, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Jan. 10, 2025.

“I feel betrayed, but this feeling is not really deep for some reason. I was expecting something like that from Trump’s side,” a Ukrainian soldier fighting in Russia’s Kursk region told the Associated Press of Trump’s aid pause.

Trump paused the aid because he is angry at Ukraine for not rolling over and letting Putin take over its land, which is what Trump has been advocating for in his demand for "peace."

His rage at Ukraine took an ugly turn on Friday, when Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Trump paused the aid because he wants Zelenskyy to apologize for the Oval Office spat, even though it was Trump and Vice President JD Vance who were the instigators.

But abandoning Ukraine and helping Russia could be politically disastrous for Trump, according to a new poll conducted by Civiqs for Daily Kos.

While Trump has blamed Ukraine for starting the war, the poll found an overwhelming 76% of registered voters say Russia is responsible for starting the conflict. Even a majority of Republicans (62%) say Russia is responsible for starting the war.

What's more, a plurality of voters (49%) say that it’s "very important" for the security of the U.S. that Ukraine wins the war, with another 13% saying it's “better” for Ukraine to win. Only 1% of voters think it's important for U.S. security that Russia wins.

Russia, meanwhile, is cheering Trump’s moves, a sign they feel his decisions are helping them in the conflict. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov even said that Trump’s decisions “largely coincides with our vision.”

Democrats are slamming Trump for ignoring Congress and siding with Putin over an American ally.

"This is *illegal,*" Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania wrote in a post on X of Trump's pause on aid to Ukraine. "Congress appropriated these funds to support our allies in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives[.] Every dollar of aid must be released immediately. Trump’s disrespect for the rule of law is disgraceful and un-American."

Others sought to remind Americans that it's not the first time Trump has paused aid to Ukraine.

In fact, Trump paused military assistance to Ukraine in his first term, after the country refused to follow his orders to launch a politically motivated investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. That pause is what led to Trump’s first impeachment.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California

"Some of us remember the last time Trump paused aid to Ukraine ..." Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, who ran the first impeachment effort against Trump, wrote in a post on X.

However, Republicans are cheering Trump for cutting off aid.

"By cutting military aid to Ukraine, President Trump is driving a knife right through the foreign policy UniParty. We should all be thankful for that," Rep. Brandon Gill, Republican of Texas, wrote in a post on X.

The Republican response is angering Democrats, who are not optimistic that GOP leaders will push Trump to do the right thing and assist Ukraine in its existential battle.

"Let's remember—congressional Republicans held up Ukraine aid for over six months, allowed for Russia to go on the offensive. So even before Donald Trump was president, congressional Republicans were not doing the things necessary to support the most vital fight in defense of democracy in the world today," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said in an appearance on MSNBC. "So I'm just gonna be honest with you—I don't have a lot of faith that Republicans are gonna do anything except just offer some mild criticism of Vladimir Putin."

Murphy added, “We’re going to need for them at some point to support additional defensive aid for Ukraine—more weapons, more economic aid—and they weren’t willing to do that before Donald Trump was president, I’m not sure why they’d be willing to do it now, when Donald Trump is literally taking Russia’s side in this conflict.”

