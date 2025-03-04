In a historic first, a convicted felon will address Congress Tuesday night to report on the state of the union he has tried so desperately to rip to shreds.

What horrors and atrocities will the kinda sorta president, Donald J. Trump, inflict upon the nation in his first address to Congress since 2020, when he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to gasbag conservative hate-monger Rush Limbaugh, who had not yet died?

One can only imagine, if one dares, which one probably ought not to do, because ugh.

If his speech is anything like his other recent appearances, he’ll be heaping plenty of praise on co-President Elon Musk—perhaps demanding everyone show proper “respect” to the slash-and-burn billionaire not one single American voted for.

Trump is likely to throw a lot of rancid red meat to his frothing base of supporters about immigrants who aren’t his wife, why he hates trans kids, and how DEI causes plane crashes.

There’s no word from the White House yet on whether he will be giving his thousandth shout-out to the “late, great Hannibal Lecter,” who is still not real.

RELATED | Fired DOGE victims get to stare down Trump during big speech to Congress

A recent Truth Social post suggests he may have turned his affections away from the fictitious cannibal to the real-but-deceased “late, great Pete Rose,” who went to prison for being a tax cheat so of course Trump wants to pardon him.

There’s also no word from the White House yet on whether Musk, who apparently makes all of the decisions in the entire federal government now despite that, as noted above, no one voted for him, will also be addressing Congress with his thoughts on the state of the union—with or without a chain saw.

Will it be awful? Undoubtedly. Will it be worth watching, if only to see Democrats boo at the appropriate moments? Fingers crossed.

Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to then-president-now-convicted-felon-but-also-somehow-president-again Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address in the best possible way—literally shredding it.

RELATED | GOP bans dissent at Trump's speech—and ejects a lawmaker

Click here to support Daily Kos’ continued coverage—free of paywalls or billionaire owners. Unlike legacy media, we will never bend the knee to Trump—and your support ensures that we can keep holding him accountable and bringing you the independent, unapologetic, unafraid news you count on.