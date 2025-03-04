Jon Stewart delivered his longest-ever monologue—24 minutes, to be exact—during Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” to take on DOGE bro Elon Musk’s hypocrisy and President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s histrionic meltdown, which could derail potential ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He started by inviting Musk—whose DOGE has received a lot of criticism on “The Daily Show”—to be a guest on the show.

“I will do it if the show airs unedited,” Musk wrote on X.

“The interview can be 15 minutes. Can be an hour, two hours. Whatever. “I'll be honest, I don't think this network makes any other programming. So we do whatever the hell we want as long as we wrap before the new season of South Park,” Stewart said.

Musk subsequently called Stewart a “propagandist” who “cannot be trusted.”

“The guy who custom made his own dark MAGA hat that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president, who he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I'm just too partisan,” Stewart retorted.

Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

After calling out Musk’s hypocrisy, Stewart returned to the big news of the day: Trump and Vance’s attempt to bully Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stewart compared Trump’s actions to professional wrestler John Cena’s shocking heel turn from the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto on Saturday, pointing out the disgrace and destruction of Trump’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“But here we are. The end result of a scripted arc that culminates in America betraying its old alliance for the lure of a strongman partnership that carves up the world's rich bounties and places classic democratic values behind transactional convenience,” Stewart said.

“So say it with me, conspiracy theorists,” he continued. “By design, it's a new world order.”

