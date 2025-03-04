A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump cuts off military aid to Ukraine—just like Putin wants

Pretty soon, Elon Musk is going to get jealous of all the affection Trump’s giving Putin.

Vance continues Trump's world tour of insulting US allies

The vice president is breaking out the vintage Europhobia for this one.

Trump’s plan to slash medical research is making voters queasy

He has long been in the pocket of Big Illness.

Cartoon: Thanks for nothing

Content warning: Putin nipples.

Trump insists on tariffs and we’re all going to pay—literally

The World’s Dumbest Trade War.™️

Republicans scramble as town halls keep turning into rage fests

While the GOP hides, Democrats reach out to their voters.

RFK Jr.’s measles crisis is causing staff members to jump ship

That said, jumping off a ship is a much better way to go than getting measles.

