President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night alternated between chaotic and boring, while also being predictably boastful and filled with outright lies.

In attendance were federal workers who have been laid off by Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, as well as random right-wing influencers like pundit Ben Shapiro, professional transphobe Riley Gaines—and Musk himself, who elicited stony silence from the Democrats in the audience and cloying adoration from the Republicans present.

The havoc kicked off early when Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico held up a sign as Trump entered the chamber and walked down the aisle. The piece of paper she held read: “This is not normal.” GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas kept it classy when he reached across the aisle, ripped the paper out of her hands, and waved it above his head in triumph.

Trump began the speech by throwing out some polling numbers—with zero context.

“Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the RIGHT direction than the WRONG direction—an astonishing record 27-point swing since Election Day alone,” Trump claimed.

Considering that Trump’s approval ratings have steadily declined since he took office while his disapproval ratings have increased, it’s a classic Trump lie/boast. And according to RealClear politics, while an increasing number of people believe we are going in the right direction, the majority of Americans still believe we are on the wrong track.

As Trump began asserting that voters gave him a mandate, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas rose up in protest, yelling that Trump had no “mandate.” Bullies don’t like confrontation, and a seemingly shaken Speaker Mike Johnson ordered Green removed from the chamber.

Trump proceeded to brag about all of his disastrous moves so far, like renaming the Gulf of Mexico; pulling the U.S. out of climate agreements; making English our “official” language; and getting rid of whatever he believes “woke” is. And two minutes after Green was removed from the chambers for voicing his opinion, Trump announced, "I've brought back free speech."

“Joe Biden especially let the price of EGGS get out of control,” Trump shouted, then proceeded to blame Biden for just about everything before promising to “drill baby drill.”

Trump then got around to introducing the world’s richest unelected bureaucrat: his co-President Musk. He listed off a slew of supposed savings and waste that Musk and his unvetted DOGE stooges have found. Chances are very high that 99% of the “savings” Trump bragged about are wildly inaccurate descriptions or completely fabricated.

x This is almost laughable. Trump is the one who let an unelected billionaire bring the swamp of corruption right to the White House. Elon Musk is the unelected bureaucrat who must go. #JointAddress



[image or embed] — Congresswoman Robin Kelly (@robinkelly.house.gov) March 4, 2025 at 7:11 PM

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the rest of us can agree with Trump on one thing, for sure.

x I agree with Donald Trump that an unelected bureaucrat should be fired. Let’s start with Elon Musk. — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) March 4, 2025 at 7:11 PM

Trump then began rambling about the “millions” of mythical elderly people stealing from Social Security in a factually barren attack on the very popular program that assures senior citizens won’t live in poverty. It was standard rhetoric for Trump and the GOP, who want to gut the program in order to fund tax breaks for the rich—and ultimately privatize the system entirely.

Trump then promised those huge tax cuts, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan expressed what so many of us were thinking.

x Trump just promised to cut taxes for everyone, but we all know he just wants to pass tax cuts for himself and his billionaire broligarchs so he can keep avoiding paying his fair share.



[image or embed] — Democratic Socialists of America (@demsocialists.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 7:12 PM

Then Trump addressed his disastrous tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, and his strategy seems very serious and not at all petty.

“Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them,” Trump promised.

That’s sure to help accomplish his promise to bring “relief to working families.”

Sane viewers weren’t the only ones who needed a break from Trump’s BS, as some Democrats walked out of the speech in protest.

x We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE. In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time.



[image or embed] — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 6:52 PM

Trump’s speech dragged when he started spouting numbers and his droning prompted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to write, “This list is so long and taking up so much real estate in his speech it’s almost like they want to distract from their massive cuts to Medicaid.”

x This list is so long and taking up so much real estate in his speech it’s almost like they want to distract from their massive cuts to Medicaid — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 6:47 PM

In a nod to his cheesy reality TV roots, Trump used his crypto-stoolie Vice President JD Vance as a prop when signing an executive order honoring a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by undocumented immigrants.

Then it was time for Trump to pretend he supports law enforcement, so he promised to pass a law that would make the death penalty the mandatory sentence for killing a police officer.

“We have to take care of our law enforcement,” Trump told Congress. This is the same convicted felon who pardoned 1,500 criminals—many of whom were convicted of attacking law enforcement officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

x #GVerse via @mmpadellan.bsky.social

"We have to take care of our law enforcement..." says guy who pardoned January 6th attackers who assaulted cops



[image or embed] — 𝕲𝖆𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖔 (@gmf1369.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 7:19 PM

Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn spoke for all of us.

x Dude says we have to take care of our law enforcement FUCK YOU!!! YOU ASSHOLE YOU PARDONED OUR ATTACKERS — Harry Dunn (@libradunn1.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 7:10 PM

Trump wrapped up the record-long speech by boasting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to sign the deal that Zelenskyy was reportedly ready to sign before Trump and Vance decided to perform an embarrassing bully act in the Oval Office. He forgot to mention how he has spinelessly folded to Russian President Vladimir Putin and restricted U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The temperamental tyrant then lashed out at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, calling her “Pocahontas” in a strange moment of nastiness.

Time really drags during a Trump administration, and his speech truly felt like 100 years of boring blather. If his plan was to put America to sleep while Musk and the rest of his billionaire Cabinet members continue to dismantle the government, he succeeded—at least for a couple of hours.

