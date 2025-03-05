The convicted felon who occupies the White House addressed Congress Tuesday night with a speech that was historically long and predictably terrible.

There was plenty of bashing: of Democrats, of immigrants (though he never called them that; he only called them “illegal aliens”), of trans kids—and of course, of former President Joe Biden.

In fact, he was rather obsessed with Biden throughout the speech and mentioned him 13 times.

He had more to say about Biden, in fact, than about families (4), jobs (5), or health care (0)—though he did brag about pulling out of the World Health Organization and a new “Make America Healthy Again” commission led by anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that will, among other things, investigate the conspiracy theories about the cause of childhood autism.

His only mention of eggs was to blame Biden for the soaring cost of them, even though he’s made it clear he doesn’t really care about the eggflation happening on his watch.

He mentioned “workers” five times, though two of those mentions were to bash federal workers for working from home and bragging about forcing them back to the office to “reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy.”

Trump went full steam ahead with his dystopian, nationalist fever dream. His only mention of “rights” in his big dumb speech was to tout that he withdrew from the “anti-American U.N. Human Rights Council” and to praise the “warriors who shed their blood on fields of battle and gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom.”

He mentioned “education” only twice. First, he eviscerated the Department of Education for granting “DEI contracts,” then promptly patted co-President Elon Musk on the back for all of the “scams” and “billions of dollars of fraud” that he has supposedly found. Then he praised Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future” initiative for helping a young woman in attendance complete her education.

You can watch the lowlights of his dreadful speech, but here’s a breakdown by the numbers:

Biden: 13

Families: 4

Constitutional: 1

Civil rights: 0

Freedom: 3

Elon: 3

Democrat(s): 5

Republican(s): 2

Health care: 0

Education: 2

Jobs: 5

Workers: 5

Tariff(s): 18

China: 6

Mexico: 5

Russia/Russian(s): 7

Ukraine/Ukrainian(s): 11

Border/Border Patrol: 19

Illegal aliens: 5

Immigrants: 0

Beautiful: 17

Egg(s): 2

Inflation: 7

“I” statements: 116

Trump’s speech really had it all, in the worst way: random right-wing influencers in attendance, desperate attempts at self-glorification, the ejection of a Democratic lawmaker for daring to dissent, and the world’s richest unelected bureaucrat trying to convince us he’s saving us money. All that was missing were the tears from an eagle.



Trump demonstrated once again that his administration is batshit crazy. And we’re all paying the price.