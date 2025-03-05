A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Here are the worst moments from the worst speech from the worst president

Catch up on the lowlights.

Supreme Court slaps Trump with first major loss of his second term

A rarity for a court this conservative.

Trump’s terrible speech by the batsh-t crazy numbers

Trump had Biden on his lips so much you’d think they were kissing.

That was fast: Trump’s approval rating slips underwater

It’s falling faster than the Dow Jones.

Cartoon: Ill wind of change

We, too, miss Functioning Local Newspaper.

Media normalizes Trump speech and downplays GOP suppression of dissent

It takes sanewashing to a new level.

CEOs are getting a nasty return on their investment in Trump

Pour one out for some of the biggest assholes in the country.

Even trees aren't safe from Trump's wrath

Trump isn’t at loggerheads about whether to hack through protected forests.



