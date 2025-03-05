In a sea of lowlights, President Donald Trump’s slur directed toward Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts during his Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress was one of his lowest.

While boasting about his treacherous handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump rhetorically asked “Do you want to keep [aid to Ukraine] going for another five years?”

Warren and other Democrats clapped, signaling their support for continuing to support Ukraine.

“Yeah, you would say. Pocahontas says yes,” an irritated Trump responded.

Trump’s decision to return to his old racist habit came as no surprise to Warren.

“No. The whole speech was a fantasy that Donald Trump tries to construct,” Warren said, adding that what is happening in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is serious.

“And Donald Trump is determined to throw in with Vladimir Putin,” she said.

Other Democrats expressed their dismay about a president using such racist language.

“That’s kind of a low-rent thing you don’t expect from a president of the United States,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois told reporters.

“The idea of a president standing at that rostrum and throwing a slur at a United States senator in the middle, because you disagree on policy is absolutely ridiculous.The American public knows that. They can think they're cheering in there, but they're not interested in going back and holding their town halls, when people are saying ‘these tariffs are going to destroy us in farm country,’” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told CNN.

Trump has received well-deserved condemnation from the National Congress of American Indians for using the derogatory term—which goes all the way back to his 2016 campaign trail.

He’s an old dog—an old racist, narcissistic dog. And he certainly has no new tricks.