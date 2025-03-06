A Black Lives Matter monument is the latest to get the boot by Democrats preemptively bending the knee to President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city would paint over Black Lives Matter Plaza, which was originally painted on the street across two blocks north of the White House after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

The city’s decision to axe the mural comes after GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia introduced a bill that would require D.C. to change the name of the plaza or forfeit federal funding.

“The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference,” Bowser wrote.

This is the latest instance of Democrats preemptively giving in to Trump.

Democrats were criticized for their toothless response to Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday, during which some Democrats held signs reading “Musk Steals” and “Save Medicaid.” Some Democrats boycotted the event altogether, while others brought Americans harmed by Trump’s policies as guests walked out or were forcibly removed.

An aerial shot of Black Lives Matter Plaza

This follows the pattern of Democrats voting for Trump’s Cabinet nominees, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

Similarly, establishment Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said recently that government workers should comply with Elon Musk’s order to summarize five things they accomplished at work the previous week or risk being fired.

And it’s not just Democrats who are giving in to Trump. Tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Google have bowed to Trump by changing their maps and flocking to Mar-a-Lago, and public and private universities like the University of Minnesota and the University of Southern California quietly removed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in “anticipatory compliance” with Trump.

Now Black Lives Matter Plaza is the latest pillar to crumble as Bowser joins the Democrats capitulating to Trump.

The words “Black Lives Matter” are painted in bright yellow along 16th Street NW, which lies directly in front of the White House—only 0.3 miles from its doors. Though it was briefly paved over in 2021, Bowser soon announced that the mural would permanently return—until now.

But in true MAGA fashion, Republicans aren’t stopping at the mural.

On Tuesday, far-right political commentator Ben Shapiro called for the pardoning of Derek Chauvin, the officer who murdered Floyd. And Trump’s co-president Musk seems to agree.

“Something to think about,” he wrote on X.

Trump himself has a long history of targeting diversity and the Black Lives Matter movement, which he has referred to as “toxic propaganda.” So he’s surely pleased with Bowser’s decision to paint over Black Lives Matter Plaza.

It’s a gift Trump didn’t even have to ask for.