President Donald Trump used his primetime speech before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to make another grab toward Greenland.

"I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it.," he said, once again suggesting the use of coercion or military force.

However, on Wednesday, Greenland’s prime minister shot down Trump’s unwanted advance.

“Kalaallit Nunaat is ours,” Múte Bourup Egede wrote on Facebook, using the Greenlandic name for his country. “We don’t want to be Americans, nor Danes; We are Kalaallit. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and cannot simply be taken. Our future will be decided by us in Greenland.”

Trump first pitched his plan to take Greenland during his first term, but his musings went from hypothetical to serious only in the past few months.

Donald Trump Jr., center, stages a photo op in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 7, 2025.

Now, as the convicted felon floats using force to expand the U.S. into Greenland (and Canada), even his sons are taking “staged” tours to make it seem like the country is MAGA-friendly.

“No journalists were allowed to interview him. It was all staged to make it seem like we—the Greenlandic people—were MAGA and love to be a part of the USA,” Pipaluk Lynge, chair of Greenland's parliamentary foreign and security policy committee, told Politico of a visit by Donald Trump Jr. in January.

During his speech on Tuesday, the president cited “national security” concerns as his main reason for wanting to take over Greenland, but economic reasons are top on his priority list as well.

Looking at the money, Greenland is also a mineral- and oil-dense island whose resources—once covered by thick layers of ice—are now melting away due to climate change.

Greenland aside, the president hasn’t been making many friends in his second term. He’s alienating our neighbors to the north and south as he continues to carry out his own stupid, self-imposed trade wars.

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening, and it will happen rather quickly,” Trump said during his Tuesday night speech. “There will be a little disturbance, but we’re OK with that. It won’t be much.”

Trump’s words followed the second straight day of plummeting stocks.

Local residents walk in the settlement Attu, in the Qeqertalik municipality of western Greenland, on July 1, 2024.

As for China, however, the country issued a warning that they are prepared for “any type” of war against the U.S. if Trump doesn’t back down.

"If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns," a Chinese spokesperson said at a press conference Tuesday evening. "If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end."

Trump is even losing the support of the far-right in Europe after pulling funding from Ukraine.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally party, condemned Trump for pulling aid from the soldiers fighting in the war.

“I consider the brutality of this decision to be reprehensible,” she told French outlet Le Figaro, according to a translation. “It is very cruel for the Ukrainian soldiers engaged in a patriotic defense of their country.”

Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders—dubbed the "Dutch Trump"—said Trump's ambush of Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office was "fascinating TV, but not necessarily the best way to end the war, gentlemen."

Wherever Trump looks, it appears he's burning bridges around the world—and fast.