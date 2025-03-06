New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, along with three other mayors of sanctuary cities, to discuss protection for undocumented immigrants. But the focus quickly shifted to Adams’ murky dealings with President Donald Trump.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York—who is no longer a member of the committee but was present for the hearing—dug into the scandal-laden mayor.

“This right here is the four-alarm fire that everyone must be paying attention to,” she said, referring to Adams’ recent criminal indictment involving bribery, campaign finance, and conspiracy charges, which was dismissed by the Department of Justice.

The dismissal sparked the resignation of seven prosecutors in the DOJ, two of which provided resignation letters claiming that Adams participated in a quid pro quo with Trump in order to dodge his bribery charges.

Adams allegedly paved the way for Trump and his “border czar” Tom Homan to tear through New York City’s immigrant community in exchange for dismissal.

Ocasio-Cortez left no stone unturned, despite Adams’ attempts to dodge her questions.

“Mayor Adams … the only permissible way to refuse to answer a question during a congressional proceeding is by pleading the fifth amendment. Is it your intention to plead the fifth?” she asked.

Multiple other Democratic lawmakers called for the mayor’s resignation, with Rep. Robert Garcia of California blatantly asked Adams why he was “selling out New Yorkers.”

Adams’ future as New York City’s mayor remains unclear. As he considers running as a Republican, his approval rating continues to plummet—signaling that he might have to rethink his approach.

And as New York Governor Kathy Hochul faces mounting pressure to give Adams the boot, tension in the state remains high.

Daily Kos is on Bluesky! We’ve made it easy for you to join us with the Daily Kos Bluesky Starter Pack. Click this link to follow Daily Kos and start curating your lists.