A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Black Lives Matter Plaza is latest casualty of GOP war on diversity

It’s a toothless response by Democrats.

Inside Trump’s devastating impact on LGBTQ+ youth

The right seems to forget that this is a human issue, not just a political one.

Congressional GOP begs Musk to keep them in the loop on DOGE doings

The wheels have definitely come off the bus when odes are being written to Elon.

Watch AOC grill Eric Adams for cozying up to Trump

“This right here is the four-alarm fire that everyone must be paying attention to,” she said.

You can kiss public education goodbye—Trump's about to kill it

Paused executive order or not, Trump’s up to no good.

Cartoon: State of the (Soviet) Union

Trump reached his intended audience after all.

10 Democrats join House Republicans to crush free speech

Poor Rep. Al Green.

After bragging about his tariff plan, Trump bails on his tariff plan

He may be the world’s fastest flip-flopper.

A message for Trump and MAGA: Don't underestimate Canada

Our northern neighbors won’t take these tariffs lying down.

Shocker! Democrats were right about GOP plan to destroy Medicaid

In other news, Republicans are lying liars.

Click here to see more cartoons.