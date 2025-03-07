An anonymous collective of Canadian creatives recently released a political ad that pays homage to a viral marketing campaign for Molson Canadian beer while clapping back at President Donald Trump’s ongoing threats of a trade war and suggestion to make Canada the 51st state.

The “I Am Canadian: The Rant,” commercial spot, which debuted in 2000 and quickly went viral, has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent months, largely due to Trump’s increasingly antagonistic behavior toward Canada.

The commercial features actor Jeff Douglas standing alone on a stage to declare his Canadian pride while images of Canadian stereotypes play behind him. Douglas reprises his role in the new political ad.

“Hey, I know it's in our nature to cut a guy some slack. Give him the benefit of the doubt. Like, maybe he was confused or just joking. But this isn't that guy. These aren't those people,” he says as images of Trump and his Cabinet of dunderheads flash behind him.

“They mistake our modesty for meekness. Our kindness for consent. Our nation for another star on their flag. And our love of a hot, cheesy poutine with their love of a hot, cheesy Putin,” Douglas says. “Are we perfect? No, but we are not the 51st anything!”

Canadians have made clear their disdain for Trump and his reckless foreign policy, including at sporting events, where Canadians have relentlessly booed the U.S. national anthem.

Trump started—and quickly paused—his ill-advised trade war with Canada and Mexico, and he continues to refer to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a “Governor” in a nod to his desire to make Canada the 51st state.

But like most Americans, Canadians aren’t buying what Trump is selling.