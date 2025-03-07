Elon Musk’s America PAC has reportedly spent $1 million on its first-ever nationwide TV ad praising President Donald Trump’s first few weeks in office. According to ABC News, the ad will begin running this week in Washington, D.C., as well as nationwide.

The ad includes all of the classic attacks on former President Joe Biden while offering up empty platitudes about Trump. However, Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency are not mentioned by name in the ad, though it does credit Trump for “slashing billions in waste at home”—an effort DOGE is leading.

That’s curious since it’s not like the Tesla CEO is a stranger to taking loads of credit for things he’s swooped in to put his name on. But on Thursday, Trump reportedly told his Cabinet that Musk did not have the authority to run their departments, only make recommendations.

At the same time, congressional leaders on the right remain desperate to be kept in the loop about DOGE, Musk, and Trump’s activities.

Musk and Trump’s federal firings, lack of accountability, and ill-advised tariffs are unpopular and leading to ugly town halls for Republican lawmakers nationwide. Also, though Musk’s net worth is over a third of a trillion dollars, it has seen a pronounced decline recently, losing $121 billion (as of the writing of this piece) as Tesla sales have fallen globally.

By starting the ad in the D.C. market, Trump will get to see a pleasant video telling him he’s great, while Musk and the billionaires continue running the show, dismantling our administrative state, and siphoning taxpayer dollars into contracts that enrich themselves.

