Lower-level loyalists of President Donald Trump are getting creative in their desperation to show fealty to him.

Billionaires like Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can tilt their media machines to spray soft propaganda for Trump, but some schemers must figure out more performative, self-abasing ways to exhibit their devotion to Trump. And by the looks of it, the ring they are trying to kiss must be wrapped around one of Trump’s toes.

Texas Reps. Brandon Gill and Troy Nehls introduced the Golden Age Act of 2025, a bill that proposes replacing Benjamin Franklin’s face on the $100 bill with Trump’s face.

“There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump,” Gill said in announcing this bit of public groveling. And just in case you wanted to know how terrible cash can look, Gill provided a mockup for the world to see.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wasted everyone’s time by introducing a bill to “direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.”

That’s right. Luna proposes we add Trump—the guy who famously told “Access Hollywood” correspondent Billy Bush that he likes to “grab [women] by the pussy”—to the same monument that honors presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. The one in South Dakota!

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida

Not to be outdone, Rep. Darrell Issa of California has promised to nominate Trump for that special accolade he’s always going on about—the Nobel Peace Prize. “No one deserves it more,” Issa wrote on X.

Issa’s spokesperson gave The Hill a statement that suggested Trump’s recent Middle East diplomacy was the reason for Issa’s bootlicking. They must be talking about Trump’s reposting of an AI-generated video showing the Gaza Strip turned into a Dubai-styled Trump resort for the rich.

While this is happening, the U.S. Mint is reportedly removing from its website gold medals that honor law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

There are benefits to blindly praising Trump’s every terrible move, as pardoned criminals like Enrique Tarrio can attest. An insurrectionist like Tarrio, who should still be in jail, is now able to walk around harassing those very same Jan. 6 heroes.

Daily Kos is now on Bluesky—and we want to make it easy for you to join us! Click here for the Daily Kos Bluesky Starter Pack.