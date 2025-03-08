I've tried to be patient with Democrats lately—they don’t have many cards to play. James Carville’s advice to “play possum” has some tactical merit, but come on. This administration is a target-rich environment for malign incompetence and wanton destruction. Watching Democrats resort to holding up little signs during Trump’s address to Congress was just painful.

