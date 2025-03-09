It’s that time again, when most of the United States begins to observe daylight saving time, in which we “spring forward;” setting our clocks ahead for an hour, with exceptions:

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe DST.

Unsurprisingly, this is now an issue on the Trump agenda. The Palm Beach Times reports: “Most recently, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have said daylight saving should go away for good.”

Though not about time, or clocks, given our current disastrous state of political affairs, I think it is time to resurrect the anthem on the album written and released over 60 years ago, on Feb. 10, 1964, by songwriter Bob Dylan “The Times They Are A Changin’,” covered powerfully here by Nina Simone in 1969:

Given that we are now in the midst of Women’s History Month, my selections will be from the distaff side of our Black music family. Heading to New Orleans, where folks just celebrated Mardi Gras, meet Irma Thomas, the “Soul Queen of New Orleans.” James Nadal at AllAboutJazz documents her beginnings:

Irma Thomas was born in Ponchatoula, Louisiana in 1941, but Irma Thomas's childhood was short-lived. She had her first child at age 14, and was a mother of four and twice divorced by the time she was 19. At age 16, while working as a cocktail waitress, she sat in one night with veteran New Orleans bandleader Tommy Ridgley and his band, the Untouchables. Ridgley was so impressed with the teenager's vocal talents that he didn't waste time getting her into the studio to record her first single, called "You Can Have My Husband But Please Don't Mess With My Man," which was released on Ron Records. The song eventually climbed to the Top 30 on the R&B chart. At 23, Thomas was sent to Los Angeles to record for Imperial Records, which had acquired her contract. The resulting album, “Wish Someone Would Care,” was a hybrid of her roots in blues and soul and the West Coast pop sound. On “Wish Someone Would Care,” Thomas recorded a version of "Time Is On My Side," which became her best- known song. The song was then quickly covered by the Rolling Stones, and gave the British band its first Top Ten hit. Thomas was so annoyed that the Stones's version overshadowed hers that, for years, she rarely performed the song. Singer Otis Redding also scored a hit in 1964 with Thomas's "Ruler of My Heart," which he re-wrote and called "Pain in My Heart."

Here’s her original recording of “Time Is On My Side”:

Thomas discusses the misconceptions around “Time Is On My Side” in this Dutch public television program, talking about how people mistakenly think she covered the Rolling Stones’ version, when it was actually the other way around. They covered her version.

For an in-depth look at Thomas, check out this excellent PBS documentary on her life and music.

Thomas doesn’t mince words about growing up under segregation:

Another soul diva who has sung a song about time is Justine "Baby" Washington. The Vinyl Me, Please blog has her bio.

Baby Washington's Early Life and Background Baby Washington's journey began in the picturesque town of Bamberg, South Carolina, where she was born into a loving family. However, it was her move to Harlem that truly ignited her passion for music. Growing up in a culturally rich environment, she was surrounded by the rhythms and sounds that would later inspire her. Her family, deeply rooted in their community, fostered an appreciation for music that shaped her worldview and artistic aspirations. As a child, Washington's early experiences with music included singing in church and melodic sessions at home. She was drawn to the soulful sounds echoing from neighboring households and local venues. This potent mix of influence not only honed her vocal abilities but also ignited a lifelong passion for vinyl records--an obsession that would define her later artistic choices. [...] How Baby Washington Entered the Music Industry Washington's musical journey truly began as she participated in local talent shows, captivating audiences with her voice. She joined the Hearts in 1956, further solidifying her commitment to her passion. Her recording debut came in 1957 and although she faced numerous challenges typical of emerging artists--such as securing record deals and refining her sound--Washington's determination never wavered. In 1959, she experienced her first taste of success with hits like "The Time," marking her entrance into the music industry. Later releases on vinyl helped her adventure into the soul scene, and the obstacles she overcame only amplified her resilience. It was during this critical time that Washington hinted at her significant potential, setting the stage for her journey ahead.

Here’s her original 1959 recording of “The Time”:

There are far too many songs from our sisters to feature here in the body of this story, so I hope you will join me in the comments section below where I’m posting many of them. Please join in and do the same.

I’m closing with a personal favorite, which is the powerful “Time After Time” duet between Patti LaBelle and Cyndi Lauper, because in these troubling times, we need to “be there” for each other.

Join me in the comments below for more music, and for the weekly roundup of musician birthdays, and departures.

Don’t forget to “spring forward.”