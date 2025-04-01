World’s richest man Elon Musk has been busy in Washington, D.C., allegedly rooting out “waste, fraud, and abuse” through his unelected Department of Government Efficiency position.

Somehow, in between mistakenly firing key federal workers who oversee things like the nuclear stockpile or the bird flu, he has still managed to make time to be a terrible father.

Nearly two months after Ashley St. Clair revealed she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child—he now has 14—the conservative influencer is already having to sell her belongings to make ends meet.

St. Clair was spotted by paparazzi hocking her $100,000 Tesla outside of her Manhattan apartment after Musk threw a temper tantrum over her revealing their love affair.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she told the Daily Mail.

St. Clair explained that Musk’s dramatic reduction in support is the tech bro’s “modus operandi when women speak out.”

"I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out," Musk wrote via X Monday. "No court order is needed."

He added that he has sent St. Clair $2.5 million and is still sending her $500,000 a year.

St. Clair tweeted back that he previously had refused a paternity test.

When the media personality filed for full custody, she released damning information about the billionaire including some unsavory and cringy texts.

Musk quickly swooped in with his lawyers to put a gag on the court order to seal the case.

St. Clair called out Musk for trying to control her, saying in her tweet that he was punishing her for disobeying his requests to keep their child a secret.

"It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it," she added.

"America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child."

Despite conservatives claiming to be a platform of family values, it seems like Musk and his co-President Donald Trump are doing everything in their power to keep children from thriving.

Since taking office, Trump and his administration have cut programs that have brought farm fresh food to the tables of poor children. DOGE also bragged about ending a program that fought against child labor in Uzbekistan. In another DOGE win, they shut down a program that tracked the mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. And their gutting of the U.S. Agency for International Development will hurt millions of children worldwide. But it’s not just food and health care—Musk’s DOGE is also cutting $900 million in funds that strengthen and research education.

But if we’re looking at Musk’s track record, all of this makes sense.

The father of many has a pop star ex, Grimes, who is begging on social media for the world’s richest man to help out with medical expenses for their sick child.

Meanwhile, Musk went on an anti-trans social media rant the same day his transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson’s, Teen Vogue cover interview was released.

The two haven’t spoken since Wilson transitioned in 2020. In an interview with MAGA psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk said then that he lost his “son” to the “woke mind virus.”

As for Wilson, she sees her estranged father as a “pathetic man-child.”

Wilson’s mother, Musk’s first wife Justine Musk, painted quite a picture of the billionaire’s superficiality from the time he began earning his millions, describing herself a “starter wife.”

"I wasn't interested in Botox or makeup or reducing the appearance of the scars from my C-sections. And no matter how many highlights I got, Elon pushed me to be blonder."’Go platinum,’ he kept saying, and I kept refusing,"she wrote in a 2010 op-ed for Marie Claire.

After asking for equality in their marriage, Musk asked for divorce.

These stories show who is behind the curtain deciding which vital programs deserve to be funded. When the world’s richest man doesn’t see value in giving money or support toward the lives he’s created, it’s hard to picture him caring for others.