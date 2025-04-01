Jon Stewart of “The Daily Show” addressed President Donald Trump‘s recent ludicrously authoritarian comments, in which he told NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Sunday that he was seriously considering staying in power for an illegal third term.

After playing clips quoting Trump as saying “there are methods” in which he could do it to remain in power, including forcing Vice President JD Vance to run, win, and subsequently concede power back to Trump, Stewart joked, “Yes. There are other methods that you tried. One a few years ago,” referencing Jan. 6. “There are other methods for staying in power beyond when you are legally allowed to be there. Historically, some of them involve catapults.”

He then asked, “So, aside from the president saying, ‘I'm not leaving,’ is there any other image of the shambolic state of our democracy, perhaps something that looks like what you might get if you fed the destruction of democracy into an AI meme generator?” before playing clips of billionaire Elon Musk and his attempts to buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Stewart followed that up with a montage of all of the federal firings across government departments, all connected to Trump, Musk, and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency—including the tens of thousands of federal employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“In the administration's defense,” Stewart said, “those veterans shouldn't have been having affairs in the first place. That's that's on them. And by the way, do we need a department for that?”

Stewart continued, “Veterans Affairs, Department of Education, USAID. Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you. Because all is right at the department of accidentally texting war stuff to reporters.”

Too true.