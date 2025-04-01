President Donald Trump campaigned heavily on the promise that he would lock up and ship out dangerous MS-13 gang members. But when ICE started sending Venezuelans and Salvadorans to El Salvador’s torturous CECOT prison, it was targeting innocent men—and U.S. citizens.

On Monday, the Trump administration admitted to wrongly deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who has legal protected status in the United States.

“On March 15, although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error,” Garcia’s lawsuit against Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said.

This is the first time the Trump administration has confessed to its mistakes since deporting three planeloads of detainees to the Salvadoran prison, despite multiple calls from family members and attorneys insisting that their loved ones are innocent.

The U.S. government is paying El Salvador approximately $6 million per year to hold these men captive, which the lawsuit seeks to halt until Garcia is returned home. But the Trump administration claims that it does not have the ability to return Garcia to the United States since he is now in the custody of El Salvador.

Despite the administration admitting its mistake, Vice President JD Vance has doubled down on accusations that Garcia is an MS-13 gang member.

Immigrants wearing face masks and shackles on their hands and feet sit on a military aircraft as they’re being deported.

“He was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here. My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize,” Vance wrote on X.

In the court filing, a confidential informant identifies Garcia as an MS-13 gang member, but Garcia’s attorney says that, after an altercation years ago, someone incorrectly identified him as such—but it isn’t true.

But this is hardly the Trump administration’s first blunder.

Vance recently ran away to Greenland to avoid backlash from SignalGate, when he and other unqualified members of Trump’s team texted classified war plans in a Signal group chat that included a journalist.

Meanwhile, multibillionaire Elon Musk continues to accidentally fire key federal employees while simultaneously driving his company, Tesla, into the ground.

While group chats and bad business decisions are commonplace in the Trump administration, sending innocent people to notoriously violent Central American prisons is a whole new level of error.