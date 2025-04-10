Usha Vance might be the most accomplished second lady to ever grace the White House halls. From her law degree at Yale to her time working as a law clerk for several senior judges such as Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, Usha is much more than just Vice President JD Vance’s wife.

But when her college sweetheart was chosen as Donald Trump’s vice president, Usha’s accomplishments didn’t just go to the wayside—they were completely placed on hold.

“The day before JD was selected—I did not know he was going to be selected—I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn’t like things to be too precious,” Usha told the Free Press in an interview published Monday.

“And then, a switch flipped, and it’s not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything.”

However, it wasn’t just Usha’s fashion that suddenly changed. America’s first Hindu second lady went from an accomplished, practicing lawyer to a woman behind the scenes as her husband played ball in the big leagues.

Aside from some public speaking appearances on her husband’s behalf and the occasional media appearance, Usha’s once power-move-filled life looks a little more like that of a trad wife—a term that is popular online for a married woman who focuses on traditional gender roles—nowadays.

Vice President JD Vance, right, and second lady Usha Vance arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, on March 28.

One of her more notable, and stranger, media moves was a visit to Greenland last month where the second lady was invited—by an American—to wave a flag at the opening ceremony of a dogsled race.

However, right after SignalGate was leaked, where military plans were shared in an unsecure group chat, JD Vance decided he needed a vacation amidst the scandal. So, instead of Usha traveling to the icy island with one of her sons, the trip was taken over by her husband.

Stolen media valor aside, Usha has been described as someone who was destined to be the “boss.”

“By age 5 or 6, she had assumed a leadership role,” Vikram Rao, a close family friend of Usha, told The New York Times. “She decided which board games we were going to play and what the rules were going to be. She was never mean or unkind, but she was the boss.”

But now, her role as boss looks a little different. Coming back to her most recent interview, the accomplished lawyer was asked by the Free Press this week how she feels about fitting in with a world of blonde, botoxed MAGA women. Usha’s accomplishments have been diminished to how she plans to deal with her gray hairs and her fashion choices now that she is a part of MAGA’s army of plastics.

“I’m laughing, because it would be really hard for me to be blonde,” she told the outlet. “That color would look totally absurd.”

However, MAGA as a whole hasn’t been very kind to Usha’s entrance on the scene either. A lot of conservative talking heads, such as known racist Nick Fuentes, have attacked the second lady for her skin color and nationality.

And while Usha has come to her husband’s defense when he placed his foot in his mouth over “childless cat lady” comments, the vice president was accused of falling flat when asked to respond about racist attacks against his wife.

"Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she's who she is," Vance said on Megyn Kelly's podcast. "Obviously, she's not a white person, and we've been accused—attacked—by some white supremacists over that."