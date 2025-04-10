Donald Trump is targeting the law firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems, the voting services company that sued Fox News for airing lies about the 2020 election—and won a $787 million settlement.

The president signed an executive order on Wednesday accusing Susman Godfrey LLP of spearheading “efforts to weaponize the American legal system and degrade the quality of American elections.” The order claimed the firm “funds groups that engage in dangerous efforts to undermine the effectiveness of the United States military” and supports racial discrimination.

Trump offered no evidence of his allegations and complained that the firm offers scholarships and job opportunities to students of color. Trump is a racist who has attacked civil rights and is currently attempting to roll back many civil rights gains.

The order instructs the federal government to suspend the firm’s security clearances and to cut off any government business that may be underway with the group.

“Anyone who knows Susman Godfrey knows we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it. This principle guides us now,” the law firm said in a statement. “There is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order.”

Trump has issued a blizzard of executive orders attacking law firms that have represented Democratic clients and progressive causes.

In the case of Susman, the connection to Fox News and the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen from Trump is front and center.

In 2021, Dominion sued Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp., both owned by conservative Australian businessman Rupert Murdoch. The suit involved multiple lies that Fox aired while reporting on the 2020 election, promoting fake and debunked conspiracy theories that alleged Dominion was involved in manipulating the result of the election in favor of Joe Biden and against Trump.

Documents released in the early stages of the case showed that top Fox News primetime personalities knew that Trump and his team were lying about election fraud, but amplified those stories on-air anyway.

The case validated decades of criticism heaped on the right-wing network, which is central to the propaganda efforts of the conservative movement and the Republican Party. It showed, once again, that Fox News lies.

Eventually Fox settled with Dominion instead of going ahead with a trial, sparing the network more embarrassment while paying out $787 million.

“We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox admitted in a statement following disclosure of the settlement.

Trump cannot acknowledge that he and Mike Pence were resoundingly defeated by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. That is why he is going after Susman Godfrey—one of the few entities that has ever made Fox News pay for its lies.

The executive order came on the same day Trump ordered the government to pursue investigations against his former staffers Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, who spoke out about his election lies. It is part of a concerted effort by Trump to relitigate the election he lost and rewrite history.

Despite the occasional tiff, Fox News is still very much in Trump’s corner and has spent years manipulating the truth in service of his ego. This executive order shows that he has the network’s back as well, and is willing to use the power of the federal government to help out the right’s propaganda superstar.