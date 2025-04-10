A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s now investigating people who said 2020 election wasn’t stolen

“America is headed down a dark path.”

Usha Vance goes from high-powered lawyer to … JD’s trad wife

Surely it’s just as rewarding!

House GOP passes budget that guts Medicaid to give tax cuts to the rich

“Republicans have betrayed hardworking Americans by raising costs for those already struggling to make ends meet.”

After Trump self-congratulates on lowering egg prices, eggflation soars

Despite Trump’s chest-thumping, egg prices averaged around $6.23 in March.

Trump team finds new ugly way to use Jews for anti-immigrant agenda

Sure, the Trump administration cares about antisemitism—when it benefits them.

Cartoon: A Calvinesque and Hobbesian look at tariffs

A boy ex-ex-president and his imaginary publicist.

Democrats dare Republicans to block bill that would bring DOGE to heel

Finally, Democrats are going on offense.

Trump revives his bizarre water pressure obsession—and it will cost you

Splish, splash, Trump’s coming for your bath.

