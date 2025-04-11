Are Republican officials about to swap their macabre AR-15 lapel pins for a crass golden calf?

Brendan Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission who’s eagerly carrying out Donald Trump’s war on the free press, was spotted last week wearing a gold Donald Trump lapel pin, and yes, it’s real because Carr himself shared right-wing shill Benny Johnson’s tweet praising him for it.

Is this going to become the hot new accessory on Capitol Hill? Who knows—but Trump certainly loves a good public display of fealty. And Republicans love nothing more than finding new and creative ways to suck up to Dear Leader.

The reason Trump picked JD Vance as his running mate over a field of other MAGA genuflectors was Vance’s vigor in licking his boots.

“When we got to know each other, he [Vance] liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me,” Trump told Fox News’ Jesse Watters last summer.

It’s that kind of demand for loyalty Trump has brought to his second term, with a rigorous interview process for people hoping to work in the new administration that asks such critical questions as who actually won the 2020 election. The expectation, of course, is that no one who wants to work for Trump would dare tell the truth: that Joe Biden won and Trump lost.

It’s Trump delicate ego, which requires constant flattery, that led to him having a meltdown last month about a portrait hanging in the Colorado State Capitol that he didn’t think portrayed him as the godly stud he imagines himself to be.

And it’s why he wants to throw himself a birthday party with a military parade that could stretch for up to four miles, and would coincide with his 79th birthday. On the taxpayers’ dime, of course. Except that the actual cost could be close to $100 million, according to an estimate in 2018, when he last floated and then abandoned the idea of a military parade in his honor.

Keep your eyes peeled for Trump’s gold-plated face to start popping up on Republican lapels because really, would anything make Trump happier?