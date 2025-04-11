The commander of the Pituffik Space Base, a U.S. Space Force installation in Greenland, has been removed from her job after she criticized Vice President JD Vance's failed visit to the arctic territory in March.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, a failed congressional candidate accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, said in a statement.

Parnell said the commander, Col. Susannah Meyers, was fired for "loss of confidence in her ability to lead," adding that "commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct.

According to Military.com, Meyers had written an email to service members at the base after Vance's failed PR visit to the island, saying, “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

It was that email that got her canned.

Vance, for his part, visited Greenland in March to try to build support for President Donald Trump’s quest to acquire the semiautonomous Danish territory.

“Denmark hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe,” Vance said in an aggressive speech, a comment that Greenland's prime minister said showed a “lack of respect.”

Ultimately, Vance wasn't even supposed to visit Greenland himself. It was just supposed to be his wife, Usha, going to cultural sites across the island. However, Vance was added to the trip after Greenland didn't want Usha coming.

The trip ended up being dramatically pared back, with the Vances doing a quick visit to the military base before JD gave a bombastic speech and left.

Greenland residents do not want to be acquired by America. And American voters don’t want the U.S. to buy Greenland, with 54% standing in opposition to Trump taking over the territory, according to a Pew Research Center poll released April 8.

That is despite Trump's best efforts—which now include an absurd idea to give every Greenlander a $10,000 annual payment to bribe them into wanting to become an American territory, according to The New York Times.

“One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said at his joint congressional address in March.

