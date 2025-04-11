Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced Friday that she’s launching an investigation into Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin of New Jersey for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

“I want it to be a warning for everybody. And anybody who does get in that way, in the way of what we are doing, which is not political, it is simply against crime, will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment, and I will come after them hard. Investigations will start immediately,” she told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

It sounds very “political.” Despite claims that the focus of her new job is to get “crime off the streets,” this announcement suggests that she’s actually focused on targeting President Donald Trump’s perceived enemies.

“I don’t typically launch investigations on cable news networks. I’m focused on doing my job, which is to keep the residents of our state safe,” Platkin told reporters during his own press conference, where he announced dozens of racketeering, gambling, and money laundering charges related to organized crime.

Platkin said that his office reached out “in multiple ways” to Habba since she was given her new role but had been stonewalled.

“I hope she starts doing her job,” he said.

Habba’s “investigation” centers on New Jersey’s 2018 Immigrant Trust Directive, which limits cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. The directive was upheld by a Trump-appointed appeals judge in 2021.

Platkin has been a thorn in Trump’s side, notably suing over the withholding of critical federal funds for education and challenging Trump’s unconstitutional executive order to impose restrictions on voters.

Conversely, Habba has said that she’d rather be “pretty” than “smart” because “I can fake being smart.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed absurd executive orders aimed at weaponizing the federal government against former administration officials who defied him, continuing a pattern of federal overreach that includes attacking law firms involved in prosecuting Trump.

Now it’s Habba’s job to—instead of defending a convicted criminal—target the convicted criminal’s enemies. And she’s up for the task.