Hours before announcing his decision Wednesday to lower tariffs on nearly every country in the world for 90 days, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social urging people to buy stocks.

"THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!" he wrote, signing it with his initials.

At least one GOP lawmaker took his advice: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who worships at the feet of Dear Leader.

According to Capitol Trades, which tracks congressional stock trading, Greene purchased a handful of retail stocks that had taken major hits following Trump's “Liberation Day” tariffs, including Amazon, Apple, Lululemon, Nike, and Restoration Hardware. All of those retailers rely heavily on trade with China and other Asian countries, on which Trump has placed severe tariffs.

The stocks have all risen since Trump's lowered some of his tariffs, while at the same time exponentially increasing his tariff on China.

President Donald Trump announcing tariffs on nearly 90 countries during his “Liberation Day.”

For example, when Greene made the trade on Tuesday, Restoration Hardware’s stock had fallen to 144 points. After Trump’s tariff announcement on Wednesday, the stock climbed to 160 points as of press time—a nice 11% gain for Greene.

It’s a similar story for the high-end athletic clothing company Lululemon, whose stock fell to 244 points on Tuesday—the day of Greene’s trade—and now sits at 256 points as of press time. That’s another roughly 5% gain for Greene.

Trump’s urging people to buy stock, coupled with Greene’s suspiciously timed trades, have Democrats calling for an investigation.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Chuck Schumer of New York, Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly of Arizona, Adam Schiff of California, and Ron Wyden of Oregon sent a letter Friday to the Securities and Exchange Commission chair calling for an investigation.

“It is unconscionable that as American families are concerned about their financial security during this economic crisis entirely manufactured by the President, insiders may have actively profited from the market volatility and potentially perpetrated financial fraud on the American public,” they wrote. “At this critical moment, the SEC must do its part to restore Americans’ faith in the rule of law and to preserve the integrity of the financial system, in accordance with its statutory mission.”

x Is Donald Trump's inner circle illegally profiting off of these huge swings in the stock market by insider trading? Congress must find out. — Adam Schiff (@senadamschif.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T03:34:54.822Z

"What did Marjorie Taylor Greene know about the tariff announcements and what stock trades did she make? We need answers,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California wrote on Bluesky.

x What did Marjorie Taylor Greene know about the tariff announcements and what stock trades did she make? We need answers. — Robert Garcia (@robertgarcia.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T18:27:30.607Z

“I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments. All of my investments are reported with full transparency,” Greene said in a statement to The Associated Press.

We're sure that Greene—who has a close relationship with Trump that includes helping him plan his unsuccessful effort to steal the 2020 election—just had a hunch.

