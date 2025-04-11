Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut came forward during a town hall Thursday night to admit the obvious: She made a mistake backing President Donald Trump’s draconian immigration agenda.

She told CNN that she regrets voting for the GOP-led Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of certain crimes. The bill passed the House in January with support from all Republicans and 48 Democrats—including Hayes.

“As I’ve thought about it over the past couple of months, I probably would have voted differently. It’s a vote that I regret,” she said.

Hayes said that she was initially swayed by a narrow provision stating that ICE could detain someone if their actions “caused injury or death to a police officer.” But that was just “one small piece” of a much broader—and much more dangerous—law, she said.

She also admitted that she was under the illusion that the Trump administration “wanted to work with Democrats” on immigration, which is difficult to square with Trump’s long history of dehumanizing immigrants. During a campaign rally in Colorado this past year, Trump called immigrants the “most violent people on earth” and “blood-thirsty criminals.”

But now, Hayes said, reality has hit her.

“I’ve seen the rhetoric that has come out and the attacks that have been targeted toward immigrants. So I am very cautious and careful when I am negotiating my votes moving forward,” she said.

In January, Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act, which was named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by a Venezuelan man who crossed the border illegally. The law allows federal authorities to detain undocumented immigrants not just for violent crimes but for any case of theft or similar minor offense.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act on Jan. 29.

Hayes’ mea culpa may be aimed at voters, especially given that the town hall featured other members in tough districts, like Republican Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Derek Tran of California.

But in Hayes’ case, the political stakes aren’t quite as high. Yes, there’s evidence that voters have pivoted to the right on immigration, but her district is listed as “Likely Democratic” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Of course, not every Democrat who backed the bill is backtracking. “I did vote with my Republican colleagues on the Laken Riley Act because I draw a line when it comes to crime. I believe that when you commit a crime, you should be deported,” Tran said.

Still, Hayes isn’t the only Democrat feeling buyer’s remorse.

In February, Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey said that he regretted voting to confirm Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has repeatedly demonstrated her incompetence. And Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut expressed regret over voting to confirm Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

Hindsight is 20/20, but the pattern is clear: Trump’s second term has been a nonstop campaign of cruelty—targeting immigrants, federal agencies, and democracy. And some Democrats have been complicit by voting for his Cabinet picks, backing his bills, and giving legitimacy to an agenda their voters overwhelmingly oppose.

Hayes’ regret may be too little, too late. But it’s also a sign that Democrats are finally recognizing what their base has known all along: You can’t meet Trump halfway. You have to stand up and fight back.