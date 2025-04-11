A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

White House hits disturbing new low to get immigrants to ‘self-deport’

Declaring people dead when they’re very much alive is on brand for Team Trump.

Military fires commander who dared to criticize Vance's Greenland stunt

In the Trump administration, dissent = dismissed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene made some shady stock trades before tariff flip-flop

A reminder: Martha Stewart did time in a federal prison for way less.

Cartoon: Rollercoaster ride

We’re all hanging on for dear life.

Check out the hot new gold-plated accessory for Trump ass-kissers

You just know Dear Leader is lapping it up.

White nationalist could soon be in charge of counterterrorism unit

The terror is coming from inside the house.

Surprise! DOGE fires safety experts who oversaw regulations on Tesla

You might want to steer WAY clear of any Musk-mobiles you see on the road.

