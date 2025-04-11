Nearly three months into the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, President Donald Trump—who has infamously called Mexicans “rapists” and “murderers”—is now wanting to bring these “great” people back into the United States to work in hotels and on farms.

"If they have strong recommendations for their farms, for certain people, we're going to let them stay in for a while," he said during a Thursday Cabinet meeting.

Trump is abandoning his previous messaging, calling all undocumented workers criminals. Instead, Trump said, if a farmer has a “strong recommendation” for a “great” immigrant who is “working hard,” they will “slow down” the deportation process for them.

“We’re going to work with [the undocumented immigrants] right from the beginning on, trying to get them back in legally. Work with the farmers, and then come back and go through a process, a legal process, but we have to take care of our farmers,” Trump told reporters.

It’s unclear what the main driving force behind this move is. It’s possible that Trump is hearing the painful cries of U.S. farmers as their workforce is being diminished, since about 40% of their workforce is made up of undocumented immigrants.

However, the undocumented workers who remain are afraid to come to work. Over the past three months, the Trump administration and its supporters have grown increasingly more aggressive toward immigrants.

ICE agents have been given a pass to enter churches and schools, which were once protected spaces, to detain undocumented immigrants, with some being sent to notoriously brutal prisons such as Guantanamo Bay and El Salvador’s CECOT under the claim that they are dangerous gang members.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has posted ASMR videos of immigrants being shackled and boarded on deportation flights, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has visited CECOT, posing in front of rows of men behind bars.

Should Trump follow through with his plan to “slow down” deportations of undocumented farm and hotel workers, it could provide some safeguards for these historically exploited workers.

But, of course, Trump is no stranger to flip-flopping on his promises.